Slaughterhouse DLC Demo Improvements!

With additional feedback, I have made further improvements to the Slaughterhouse DLC demo :) Feel free to give it a spin!

Changes added in 1.78-6:

Fixed a bug with Valentin's power returning to 100% when you load a previous save

Intermission time now starts at 1 minute and grows up to 150 seconds towards the end of the game.

Moved all of the traders in Slaughterhouse onto the first floor for convenience

Wolves and boars will no longer trigger the Talon rocks

Slowed down the health buff Talon rocks give to the ghouls

Increased the damage of rusty shovel

Other changes not related to Slaughterhouse:

Increased the acceleration when player starts running or sprinting, making it feels more responsive.

When using repair kit as a workbench (right click and Use), each action (dismantle/combine) will reduce some of its Repair Amount, so that you can use it for several crafting sessions rather than just one and gone.

Rebalanced the heavy armors (Scythe armor, AETHR and Perseus armor). Added more protection and durability, and added debuff such as speed reduction and not allowing jump and sprint. Later there will be a battery-powered "locomotion unit" that will remove debuff and give extra arm strength.

Dismantling ammo will now give you casing, in addition to powder + scrap metal. Later there will be a "casing converter" that can convert casing of one caliber to another

You can now dismantle casing for scrap metal

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2692830/Tunguska_Slaughterhouse/