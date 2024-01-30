Enshrouded hotfix #6

Version number: 487046

Save data stability

Users have reported an issue that in some cases the game would not save the progress correctly. To prevent unsuccessful saving, we have made the save data system more robust. There is now also an added notification message in case there are any issues with the save game:

• For single-player, peer-2-peer multiplayer and dedicated servers the game will now attempt more thoroughly to retry saving.

• On single-player and on peer-2-peer multiplayer, if saving can’t be completed successfully even after several retries, a warning message will pop up, allowing the player to manually retry or cancel. When “cancel” is selected, the game will shut down to prevent further unsaved progress.

• On dedicated servers, the server will shut down automatically in case many consecutive attempts to save were unsuccessful.

We will continue to monitor save data issues very closely and keep working on improving the stability of save data management.

Performance

• Fixed an issue that could lead to stutters in the frame-rate.

Gameplay

• Improved “out of stamina” HUD messages.