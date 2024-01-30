Hello, stalkers! We have a technical update 1.00.58.

Changes and improvements:

🔸 Improved and reworked some model textures at levels. Z.O.N.A Project X was originally developed in 2014 for mobile phones, so many textures were optimized for mobile devices. I have done my best to enhance their quality for the VR platform according to my skills and capabilities.

Remember, stalkers: The Zone is constantly changing, and every exit you make is a new challenge. Be vigilant and careful. Good luck! Many more interesting things await you!