Pit Maneuvers, Radio Stations, Honeypots and Speed Increase!

Hello MotorCubs fans, the team has made big changes under the hood!

A sexy new Controller Layout was created for the Loading Screen and Pause Menu.

Pit Maneuvers can occur when a vehicle is going over 5 mph and gets hit by another vehicle near the rear tires on either side. The built in electronic control stability system will do its best to recover from these hits.

The Radio stations 98.3 (original songs) and 105.7 (licensed songs) play in parallel, and when the player switches stations with Dpad Up or Dpad Down the timeline is preserved. You'll jump into the middle of whatever song was playing on the other station. But using Dpad Left and Dpad Right you can skip backward or forward through the song playlist.

FSR 3 was fixed to remove a minor memory leak and improve GPU performance with FP16. Definitely test the various quality slider options to find your optimal framerate and resolution!

Cavity and Curvature render tech, similar to what's used in Uncharted 4, is layered on to help preserve subtle details in indirect lighting scenarios.

Vehicle Boost Speed was increased to 20% above Max Speed of each vehicle's stats.

Vehicle Gravity and Center of Gravity Shift were increased to compensate for the Boost Speed increase, otherwise vehicles would flip backwards from the air draft off of jumps.

The 1st person camera can roll around and get hit by vehicles after the player's vehicle explodes.

New Honeypot model looks really good.

Honeypot locations and hidden paths were updated on Gasoline Oasis, Game of Thorns and Arch Angel.

Tiny pebbles come off the vehicle tires.