This is not a big update but here what I added and changed :

-first achievements of the game

-adding some quests

-a new skin

-small bug fix

-I also changed the lobby a bit to be less claustrophobic.

I'm working on a bigger update involving :

-permanent upgrades,

-Prestige for the game with all time reset for big upgrades,

-other dungeons

-port to mac and steamdeck if possible

Have a great day and feel free to ask questions !