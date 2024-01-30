Changes to the leaderboard

This update will change the leaderboard server and the way the game saves/loads data, because maintaining the old server has become too expensive.

The new version will fix some bugs and add some improvements for all games in the Barro series.

Unfortunately, the old times will not be transferred to the new server due to the modifications that were made, also because of a bug that I ended up finding that allowed better times to be achieved on some occasions. For these reasons, all leaderboards have been reset. Sorry.

