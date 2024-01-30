- Increased the likability obtained after making the selection in the video and the total likability of the current character.
- Increased the character's likability display at the end.
- Added an ending that prompts if the ending triggered by the current favorability is a new ending.
- Increased support for Japanese and Korean (translation is not good, there are brothers who are proficient in corresponding languages and willing to help us optimize the translation can contact us directly)
- Added the ability to skip watched videos.
Thanks to players "SeysakaElric" will help us add support for Spanish while optimizing the translation of the English version. Special thanks.
Finally, we will follow up with all the feedback from the players, and the achievement system is currently in production, so please pay attention to the following updates.
Thank you again for your criticism and tolerance, we will continue to work hard.
我和美女有个约会 update for 30 January 2024
January 31 Update announcement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2715592 Depot 2715592
- Loading history…
Depot 2715593 Depot 2715593
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update