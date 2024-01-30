- Added stronger brakes for all vehicles
- Increased the time in championship and time trial mode, making it a little easier to complete races
- Tweaked performance settings
- Added controller display to pause menu
DDI Rally Championship update for 30 January 2024
0.0.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
