DDI Rally Championship update for 30 January 2024

0.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 13314574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added stronger brakes for all vehicles
  • Increased the time in championship and time trial mode, making it a little easier to complete races
  • Tweaked performance settings
  • Added controller display to pause menu

