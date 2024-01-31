Hotfix - 1.3.3

🌻Bug Fixes 🌻
- Fixed a bug where ambient sounds increased in volume when the window is put in the background
- Fixed a bug that prevented unlocking the last air hybridization vase of the "A Day for Two" expansion.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
🌻Bug Fixes 🌻
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update