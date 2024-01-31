 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Garden in! update for 31 January 2024

Hotfix - 1.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13314562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🌻Bug Fixes 🌻

  • Fixed a bug where ambient sounds increased in volume when the window is put in the background
  • Fixed a bug that prevented unlocking the last air hybridization vase of the "A Day for Two" expansion.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1953861 Depot 1953861
  • Loading history…
Depot 1953864 Depot 1953864
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link