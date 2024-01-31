Celebrate the Lunar New Year With Us!

Our Lunar New Year update is now live! We hope you’ll have fun celebrating the Year of the Dragon in this seasonal event and minor content update.

Collect Lucky Coins from Red Envelopes found across the underground and trade those in at the Seasonal Merchant for awesome decorative items such as Guardian Lion Statues, Paper Lanterns, and the Dragon Mask Helm. Show off your play time, party size, and current biome with an all-new rich presence across Steam and Discord. We’re also introducing a game-changer for your base building experience with updates to the way wall and floor tiles work.

We’ve combined these two tiles into one smart tile (that changes depending on placement) to save on inventory space and streamline the building process. As of the Lunar New Year update, any wall tiles in your inventory will become combined wall/ground tiles. Ground tiles will remain the same as always in your inventory until placed out into the world, where they’ll become combined wall/ground tiles when mined and picked back up again.

Check out our patch notes for a full list of what’s available in this update. And, as always, we’d love to see your seasonal bases and hear what you think of the update over on Discord, X, and here in the comments. Happy Lunar New Year, everyone.