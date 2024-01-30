The Mine – Patch Update 1.1

Hello everyone! I hope you are all having a great time in Elsborg and enjoying your adventures down in The Mine! I'm excited to present my first update, which includes a mix of major and minor fixes, as well as some handy new features. Notably, you can now increase the font size in the dialogue box via the display options in the main menu.

Bug Fixes and Improvements:

-Fixed a bug in the pub scene that caused the dialogue to freeze when interacting with Carl and Egold.

-Resolved a dialogue issue with Sven on the platform, where some lines would appear at incorrect times.

-Fixed an issue where certain unintended interface elements were occasionally appearing during gameplay.

-Addressed a bug that prevented Anders' portrait from displaying correctly in the dialogue box.

-Resolved a bug that caused two dialogues to play simultaneously when inspecting the moving horse cart.

-It's now possible to open Mother's journal by dragging it from the inventory to the player character. Note: This does not work in the underground mining level due to technical reasons (right-clicking to open the journal remains functional on all levels).

-Fixed an issue where copper coins could not be picked up.

-Improvements have been made to the player character's mobility when crossing paths with the Bartender in the pub scene.

-Overall improvements to the hint system

New Features: