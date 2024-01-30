- I decided to turn off the game data compression, now the game will take 3.5GB more disk space, but will load faster, and updates will not download a large amount of data at the smallest change in the project.
- Opening the portal to the Island has been moved to a separate terminal so that you don't have to scroll through the missions every time.
- On the "Old Path" level, breaking columns and horses are no longer affected by gravity to better match the concept of the level.
- Most items in the inventory can now be dropped to pass to another player or to throw away unnecessary items.
- Fixed a bug in the cooperative mode.
- Fixed a bug in which the story could be blocked or not work correctly if the player or one of the 2 players in the cooperative has a full inventory.
AI Olympius update for 30 January 2024
Update 0.8.32
Patchnotes via Steam Community
