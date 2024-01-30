 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Olympius update for 30 January 2024

Update 0.8.32

Share · View all patches · Build 13314305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • I decided to turn off the game data compression, now the game will take 3.5GB more disk space, but will load faster, and updates will not download a large amount of data at the smallest change in the project.
  • Opening the portal to the Island has been moved to a separate terminal so that you don't have to scroll through the missions every time.
  • On the "Old Path" level, breaking columns and horses are no longer affected by gravity to better match the concept of the level.
  • Most items in the inventory can now be dropped to pass to another player or to throw away unnecessary items.
  • Fixed a bug in the cooperative mode.
  • Fixed a bug in which the story could be blocked or not work correctly if the player or one of the 2 players in the cooperative has a full inventory.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1478971 Depot 1478971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link