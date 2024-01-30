Banana Shooter - Cyber Upgrade

Here is the new stuff i added to the game lately.

DLC - Cyber Upgrade

This is the first dlc in the game and probably will be the last one, it contains almost everything that could possibly exist in the game, and it will be a discount in the first release week, its a nice way to support me keep making games, so hope you like it.



NEW GAMEMODE

Rocket Mode, this is the first gamemode where you can use explosive weapons freely.

NEW THROWABLE

Jump Pad, honestly this should be added when i initially made it but i forgot to add it into the actual throwables, but now here it is.