 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Banana Shooter update for 30 January 2024

Banana Shooter - Cyber Upgrade

Share · View all patches · Build 13314201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the new stuff i added to the game lately.

DLC - Cyber Upgrade

This is the first dlc in the game and probably will be the last one, it contains almost everything that could possibly exist in the game, and it will be a discount in the first release week, its a nice way to support me keep making games, so hope you like it.

NEW GAMEMODE

Rocket Mode, this is the first gamemode where you can use explosive weapons freely.

NEW THROWABLE

Jump Pad, honestly this should be added when i initially made it but i forgot to add it into the actual throwables, but now here it is.

FUTURE UPDATE

    1. Random Ingame Event
    1. More official maps (maybe copy some maps from the workshop lol)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1949741 Depot 1949741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link