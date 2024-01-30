Banana Shooter - Cyber Upgrade

Here is the new stuff i added to the game lately.
DLC - Cyber Upgrade
This is the first dlc in the game and probably will be the last one, it contains almost everything that could possibly exist in the game, and it will be a discount in the first release week, its a nice way to support me keep making games, so hope you like it.
NEW GAMEMODE
Rocket Mode, this is the first gamemode where you can use explosive weapons freely.
NEW THROWABLE
Jump Pad, honestly this should be added when i initially made it but i forgot to add it into the actual throwables, but now here it is.
FUTURE UPDATE
- Random Ingame Event
- More official maps (maybe copy some maps from the workshop lol)
