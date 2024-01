Hi :D

I’m getting ready for "Steam Next Fest” having said that this patch is BIG.

sorry but I forgot many of bugs I fixed.

-Art Update (yes! we now have bushes)

-Boss Fight(Ok, this is getting interesting)

-More Music and More SFX. (I like music)

-New Save System(the older one almost drive me crazy)

-I fixed a bug that literally EXPLODED the input system.

-I updated some older systems (I try to implement “clean code”)

-Many things that I don’t remember…

Pablyco