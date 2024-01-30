Full Release: v3.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13314154 · Last edited 30 January 2024 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hello.

This is a developer SEOHAN from DAID Games.

A lot of time has passed since we first launched as an Early Access offering in April 2023.

We've made it past the big and small updates and into the full release.



In this full release update, we've also added 8 reactor cores and 3 challenge levels.

However, improving the visibility of tiles is still a work in progress, so we'll be working on that a bit more.

If there are any bugs or improvements that need to be made, we'll fix them as soon as possible.

Thank you!