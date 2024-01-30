 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Pair Annihilation update for 30 January 2024

Full Release: v3.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13314154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.
This is a developer SEOHAN from DAID Games.

A lot of time has passed since we first launched as an Early Access offering in April 2023.

We've made it past the big and small updates and into the full release.


In this full release update, we've also added 8 reactor cores and 3 challenge levels.

However, improving the visibility of tiles is still a work in progress, so we'll be working on that a bit more.

If there are any bugs or improvements that need to be made, we'll fix them as soon as possible.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2365861 Depot 2365861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link