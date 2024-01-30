 Skip to content

KinitoPET update for 30 January 2024

Patch v1.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

patch update should roll out over the next few hours 

Fixed clashes with wallpaper engine (screen turning black)  
Added setting to toggle shader used in Act 3 [this should hopefully solve the issue with act 3 being black]  
Made crash during bedroom scene seem more intentional  
Attempted to fix issue: crash after login  
Added MORE warnings at start screen (epilepsy)  
Some spelling issues  
Attempted to fix issues with Windows 11 terminal / CMD

(Remember you can skip the intro / boot scene with SHIFT+SPACE)

