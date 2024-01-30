Patch v1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13314136 · Last edited 30 January 2024 – 14:59:13 UTC by Wendy

patch update should roll out over the next few hours

Fixed clashes with wallpaper engine (screen turning black) Added setting to toggle shader used in Act 3 [this should hopefully solve the issue with act 3 being black] Made crash during bedroom scene seem more intentional Attempted to fix issue: crash after login Added MORE warnings at start screen (epilepsy) Some spelling issues Attempted to fix issues with Windows 11 terminal / CMD

(Remember you can skip the intro / boot scene with SHIFT+SPACE)