ANCIENT SOULS TAMAG update for 30 January 2024

Ready For Full Release

Share · View all patches · Build 13314122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally I completed all the levels and characters. I cleared all the bugs I could find and I think I adjusted the power balance of the characters well.

I said it would be a game that would take around 3 hours, but it could be played longer due to the difficulty level. Of course, it may have seemed that way to me because I'm not a very good player.

I didn't expand the Arena mode, the game itself is already quite rewarding. If the player base grows and there is demand, I will look into it in the future.

I'm very content with what I did with audio storytelling and very fluid combat. I hope you enjoy it too. Don't forget to report any bugs you find and make review on the game. Bye for now.

regards
Okan

