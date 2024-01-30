early access 1.20

Highlights

A new combat type has been added to the game! Survive until turn 10 to win! This combat type can only appear in normal combats (not in Elites or Bosses) and has a 5% chance to appear in Sector 1, a 10% chance in Sector 2, and a 15% chance in Sector 3.

Normal combats with the default win condition (Defeat all enemies) now have a small protection against strategies that abuse leaving only one enemy alive indefinitely.

Units now include their trinkets when they join your team! The trinket level is the same as the main unit's trinket. Also, units now join your team with the same Class Level as your main unit. Units also include their trinkets in the Brawl game mode.

You can now press "Q" to close an event's details in the Sector Map.

You can now press Space to end your turn during combat.

Before this patch, right-click only canceled card casts initiated via clicking and dragging. Now, you can right-click to cancel a card cast in all cases (including casts via number hotkeys or by clicking without dragging)

Balance Changes

Enemies

As secondary units now join your team with their respective Class Trinkets and with the same Class Level as your main unit, all enemies now have approximately +10% health.

Trinkets

Arcane Staff (Arcane Mage Class Trinket)

The intellect gained when casting spells now only applies to Arcane Mages. (it also worked with the rest of your team before this patch)

Archer Bow (Archer Class Trinket)

Extra Crit Damage: [25%, 50%, 75%] >>> [30%, 40%, 50%]

Bug Fixes