Deadly Contagion update for 30 January 2024

Patch Notes Version 1.0.0.4

30 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the "Skip Cinematics" button was not functioning correctly.
Resolved the problem with Achievement Collectibles not registering properly.
Addressed the Widget Popup Add Item glitch.
Fixed the bug where the player could harm themselves.
Resolved issues related to Spider spawning.
Improved item visibility on maps for easier location.
Fixed crashes caused by the Item Crafting Bench.
Balanced enemy difficulty for a smoother gameplay experience.
Adjusted sensitivity settings to better support Gamepad usage.
These updates aim to enhance overall stability and gameplay quality. Thank you for your continued support and feedback.

