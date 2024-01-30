New movement, Generator Fuel 1.43

Share · View all patches · Build 13313955 · Last edited 30 January 2024 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Small Item Container

Can be upgraded and store 500-1500 items inside

Model change - you will need to update your factories, old Small Item Container is replaced with new one

Generator Fuel added

You can use now both Generator Fuel and Bio Fuel in Power Generator



It can be bought at Gas Stations and other places



Cart added

Can be pull by player and can store items

