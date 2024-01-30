New movement, Generator Fuel 1.43

Small Item Container
- Can be upgraded and store 500-1500 items inside
- Model change - you will need to update your factories, old Small Item Container is replaced with new one
Generator Fuel added
You can use now both Generator Fuel and Bio Fuel in Power Generator
It can be bought at Gas Stations and other places
Cart added
Can be pull by player and can store items
- Movement change - you can now climb, roll, crouch and carry some objects on shoulder
- Foliage update on buildable areas
- Invisible shop tags corrected
- Invisible house fences and other buildings fixed
- Doors correction in Burger Shop
Changed files in this update