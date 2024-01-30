 Skip to content

Food Factory update for 30 January 2024

New movement, Generator Fuel 1.43

30 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Small Item Container
  • Can be upgraded and store 500-1500 items inside
  • Model change - you will need to update your factories, old Small Item Container is replaced with new one

Generator Fuel added

You can use now both Generator Fuel and Bio Fuel in Power Generator

It can be bought at Gas Stations and other places

Cart added

Can be pull by player and can store items

  • Movement change - you can now climb, roll, crouch and carry some objects on shoulder
  • Foliage update on buildable areas
  • Invisible shop tags corrected
  • Invisible house fences and other buildings fixed
  • Doors correction in Burger Shop

