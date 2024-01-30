Patch Notes 1.1.4

Balance Changes

Reverted the ‘Dynamic Storage’ effect of Rail Depots. They were causing too much town instability due to sudden increase in storage. Rail Depots now provide a static boost of 10K to global storage capacity per building.

The global perk “Global Trading Capacity” now has the dynamic storage effect that Rail Depots did in the previous version. Each level of this perk will now provide a bonus to all traded items’ global storage based on that items’ peak per-second demand. This also gives it consistent behavior with a similar Town Perk, and can be adjusted up or down as needed.

Since the Global Trading Capacity perk is now much stronger, the level of it was reduced to 1 for any players that had levels in it. Quest Coins are refunded for these levels. This allows players to more carefully increase their trading post storage without causing major production shortages.

Bug Fixes

Fixed label on Quest Coins button saying 'Perks' instead of the number of available quest coins

This should resolve any issues with overproduction causing resource shortages in previous patches. Another good solution to this is to set trading post recipe priorities to Low or Lowest, and you can also set Production Limits for trading recipes to 100%-200% of Demand so that towns will not export rapidly just to fill trading post storage.

If you are still struggling please let me know in the forums or on Discord and I will keep trying to find the right balance here!