New pre-release build!

Hi folks,
We're having a good time.
Latest build dropped today, lucky number v0.13. Loads of fixes and updates in this one.
More to come, stay tuned!
Cheers,
Joel
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi folks,
We're having a good time.
Latest build dropped today, lucky number v0.13. Loads of fixes and updates in this one.
More to come, stay tuned!
Cheers,
Joel
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update