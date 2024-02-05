Update 2/5/2024: Extra Language Support

Added language support for Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.
Small adjustments.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added language support for Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.
Small adjustments.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update