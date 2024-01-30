Science Camp focused Bug fix 2

Added
- Targeting Course Room is back and has one new course
- Force beam has one new course usin new sci-fi technology
Bugs fixed:
- Tutorial cube has been cataloged and "hardcoded" as all the other parts already are, it solved some issues with it.
(I don't know why it helped, but I noticed that the cube behaves like it has nerly zero weight)
- Handgun had wrong collision settings after un-equiping.
- Equiped handgun no longer collides with physics objects
- Navigation course 4 had un-necessary and broken doors with key-pad
- Turntable (servo) was fixed so the Targeting Room could return
Known Issues
- Targeting room's floor can be damaged
- Turn table has phantom object after manipulation (untli something else is grabbed)
Changed depots in beta branch