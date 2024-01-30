 Skip to content

Space Worthy update for 30 January 2024

Science Camp focused Bug fix 2

Added

  • Targeting Course Room is back and has one new course
  • Force beam has one new course usin new sci-fi technology

Bugs fixed:

  • Tutorial cube has been cataloged and "hardcoded" as all the other parts already are, it solved some issues with it.
    (I don't know why it helped, but I noticed that the cube behaves like it has nerly zero weight)
  • Handgun had wrong collision settings after un-equiping.
  • Equiped handgun no longer collides with physics objects
  • Navigation course 4 had un-necessary and broken doors with key-pad
  • Turntable (servo) was fixed so the Targeting Room could return

Known Issues

  • Targeting room's floor can be damaged
  • Turn table has phantom object after manipulation (untli something else is grabbed)

