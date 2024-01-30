Hotfix for Inquisitor - v2.9.0b | January 30

Updates to W40K: Inquisitor have been released. The update will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.
Patch v2.9.0b
Fixed
- Starting any mission with a character that used to be seasonal results in a crash
