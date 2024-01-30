 Skip to content

Main Deity Space Playtest update for 30 January 2024

January 30th Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added visual effects to all status effects.
  2. Adjusted enemy health regeneration speed.
  3. Fixed bug causing incomplete counting in the achievement system.

Changed files in this update

