Arcade Tycoon update for 30 January 2024

Arcade Tycoon - Minor Update - 2.0.2

Build 13313498

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some "Spanish" localisation issues.
  • Fixed the HUD and Pause Menu displaying incorrectly on certain resolutions.
  • Fixed a save issue when a Documents folder is unavailable.
  • Fixed an issue with Food and Drink Outlets incorrectly displaying the profit/loss after a transaction.
  • Capped the framerate at 144.
  • Fixed a bug preventing the last notification from being dismissed in the Mailbox.
  • Fixed the "Max Capacity" notification incorrectly firing.
  • Added tooltips to the Arcade Rating panel.
  • Adjusted the UI for Rubbish Bins to better indicate how full it is.

