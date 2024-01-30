Arcade Tycoon - Minor Update - 2.0.2

- Fixed some "Spanish" localisation issues.
- Fixed the HUD and Pause Menu displaying incorrectly on certain resolutions.
- Fixed a save issue when a Documents folder is unavailable.
- Fixed an issue with Food and Drink Outlets incorrectly displaying the profit/loss after a transaction.
- Capped the framerate at 144.
- Fixed a bug preventing the last notification from being dismissed in the Mailbox.
- Fixed the "Max Capacity" notification incorrectly firing.
- Added tooltips to the Arcade Rating panel.
- Adjusted the UI for Rubbish Bins to better indicate how full it is.
