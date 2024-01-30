 Skip to content

Friendly Fire update for 30 January 2024

Version 2.8.1 -- No more clouds to fall down from the sky

Version 2.8.1 -- Build 13313476

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our last release contained a very unfortunate bug which rendered some portions of the game unplayable and made certain endings unreachable.

In short: clouds fell down from the sky ...
... they no longer do.

Changed files in this update

Friendly Fire (windows-amd64) Depot 1311662
Friendly Fire (linux-amd64) Depot 1311663
Friendly Fire (macos-amd64) Depot 1311664
