Version 1.0 -- RELEASE!

Grim Clicker is out of early access!

The game has been in Early Access longer than expected, but a lot of work has been done during that time. There are no major changes in this update. First of all, we want the game to come out of Early Access in a stable state.

All the changes and content that was added during Early Access can be seen here, via Steam news.

As we think, these are the most important innovations made during Early Access:

Thank you!

We want to say a big thank you to all the players who downloaded the game in Early Access and supported us all this time. Without feedback from the community, the game wouldn't have gotten this big. And of course, thank you for reporting all the bugs and issues :)