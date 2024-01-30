 Skip to content

Eco update for 30 January 2024

Hotfix 10.1.3 released!

Eco update for 30 January 2024

Hotfix 10.1.3 released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Citizens,
we have just released Hotfix 10.1.3 to address the following issues:

General:
  • Fixed: The crane was causing a client crash when used to pick items up from a storage and could afterwards no longer be removed from the world due to that causing another crash
  • Fixed: Elevators didn't function reliably with vehicles, them sometimes getting stuck or falling through them
  • Fixed: The Twitch plugin sometimes claimed it is disabled on the server, despite it was enabled
  • Fixed: After using /ownit on a vehicle, players authorized on it could no longer be reliably removed
  • Fixed: An issue that could lead to a server crash when the water of a pipe was flowing into a different chunk
  • Fixed: A rare issue that could lead to a server crash and corrupt the savegame, preventing the start of the server
  • Fixed: Memory required only during server connection wasn't freed after the connection finished
Civics:
  • Fixed: Setting wages on demographics and titles did not correctly setup the recurring transfers for the wage, preventing them from being paid out
  • Fixed: When many property changes occured, the annexation table was unable to reliably show a selection of annexable settlements and too many notifications were triggered
  • Fixed: An issue that could lead to the reputation given by a law to be extremely higher than the set value
  • Fixed: Adding a constitutional amendment under specific circumstances could lead to a client disconnect
  • Improved: Buy orders for Homestead support papers and settlement papers can now specify their origin to be "Any settlement", making acquiring of homestead support papers easier
UI:
  • Improved: Hovering over items in the work order bar at a work table will show the tooltip for that specific item again, instead of the general tooltip of the work order bar
  • Improved: The game will now show separate informational error dialogues when connection to steam backend servers or our own was not possible when it was started

