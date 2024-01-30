 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Meadow update for 30 January 2024

International Zebra Day in Meadow

Share · View all patches · Build 13313408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Hello there!

January 31st is International Zebra Day. Its purpose is to raise awareness for these gentle animals and their natural habitats, which are being diminished steadily not least of which because of human development.

Within the little online playground that is Meadow we're having an event to coincide with this by giving every player access to the playable Goat and its Zebra skin for a day, both on the main servers and on beta. This is done on our end and you don't need to opt in in any way.

Zebra Day in Meadow starts at 00:01 tonight and ends on 23:59 tomorrow - central european time.

Let's see how many zebras we can get together!

Changed depots in classic branch

View more data in app history for build 13313408
Meadow Windows Depot 486311
Meadow OSX 32 Depot 486312
Meadow Linux Depot 486313
Meadow OSX 64 Depot 486314
Depot 486315 Depot 486315
Meadow: Blossom E-Comic Depot 813460
The Art of Shelter Depot 815410
Symbols: A Meadow comic book (942280) Depot Depot 942280
Trails: A Meadow comic book (1179550) Depot Depot 1179550
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link