International Zebra Day in Meadow

January 31st is International Zebra Day. Its purpose is to raise awareness for these gentle animals and their natural habitats, which are being diminished steadily not least of which because of human development.

Within the little online playground that is Meadow we're having an event to coincide with this by giving every player access to the playable Goat and its Zebra skin for a day, both on the main servers and on beta. This is done on our end and you don't need to opt in in any way.

Zebra Day in Meadow starts at 00:01 tonight and ends on 23:59 tomorrow - central european time.

Let's see how many zebras we can get together!