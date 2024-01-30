RELEASED! 🔥

Build your Golden City Now! ⚔️
The time has come to embark on an epic journey into the heart of El Dorado! We are thrilled to announce that the Prologue of El Dorado: The Golden City Builder is now available for FREE! 👇
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2410890/El_Dorado_The_Golden_City_Builder__Prologue/
We are extremely happy that you can now play the free Prologue of El Dorad: The Golden City Builder, this is another extremely important stage in the development of our game. 😊
If you want to be a part of the game development of El Dorado, we encourage you to share your ideas, suggestions, and opinions or leave your feedback. 🤝
You can also chat with us and other community members on Discord! 👇
Remember to Wishlist the Full Version of the game to be up to date with all the news
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1451470/El_Dorado_The_Golden_City_Builder/
Have fun!
El Dorado Team
Changed files in this update