 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

El Dorado: The Golden City Builder - Prologue update for 30 January 2024

RELEASED! 🔥

Share · View all patches · Build 13313379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build your Golden City Now! ⚔️

The time has come to embark on an epic journey into the heart of El Dorado! We are thrilled to announce that the Prologue of El Dorado: The Golden City Builder is now available for FREE! 👇

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2410890/El_Dorado_The_Golden_City_Builder__Prologue/

We are extremely happy that you can now play the free Prologue of El Dorad: The Golden City Builder, this is another extremely important stage in the development of our game. 😊
If you want to be a part of the game development of El Dorado, we encourage you to share your ideas, suggestions, and opinions or leave your feedback. 🤝

You can also chat with us and other community members on Discord! 👇

Remember to Wishlist the Full Version of the game to be up to date with all the news

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1451470/El_Dorado_The_Golden_City_Builder/

Have fun!
El Dorado Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2410891 Depot 2410891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link