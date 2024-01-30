 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 30 January 2024

v1.2.12

Share · View all patches · Build 13313326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where the social media buttons on the title screen didn't have metadata for screen readers
  • Fixed a few typos in the Simplified Chinese translation

