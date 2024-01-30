ISG Dev Diary 23: Update 1.6.2 and Terrains Pack

Hello everyone!

Hope you're enjoying your time playing ISG with the latest version (1.6) released this past November. In the meantime, we've been working on the next update, the third expansion pack, and a new piece of content that was still unannounced, called Terrains Pack, to be released later today.

One thing we've been hearing in player feedback for a while now is that the game could have more terrains, so colonies would look different when you build a few of them in the same biome type. Adding new 3D terrains is not trivial and can be quite time-consuming. However, we thought it was time to add something extra in the next update.

Therefore, included in the 1.6.2 update, there's a new colony terrain for each of the 7 biome types (Terran, Desert, Lava, Acid, Ice, Swamp, and Barren), for a total of 7 completely new and unique 3D terrains available for everyone!

Here's a sample (the alternative new Desert terrain):

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34018525/5ed31d9dc64705499d093ea8dab49aa9ac22ce58.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34018525/dac733c224f9392985475eb45aa9965bbd40c964.png)[/url]

On top of the 7 new terrains, version 1.6.2 includes QoL improvements and bug fixes.

You can see the full list of changes below.

VERSION 1.6.2 (changelog)

NEW

7 new colony 3D terrains, one for each of the different planet biomes (Terran, Desert, Lava, Acid, Ice, Swamp, and Barren).

GAMEPLAY

Infrastructure development upgrades now provide extra experience to the colony leader, as it was the case already for planetary engineering and construction projects.

Now possible to manually rotate orbital stations in combat (a bug was preventing that before).

UI / GRAPHICS

The confirmation screen that pops up when building an outpost on an asteroid belt now informs the size of the belt, to help identify the asteroid belt that is about to be mined.

Added a note to the 'Score victory' tooltip in the 'Victory Conditions' panel on the 'New Game' screen, to clarify that the game doesn't end after an arbitrary number of turns have passed when the score victory is disabled.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug that was causing the Aggression modifier (in the 'New Game' screen) to not work properly after saving and reloading. The game would start with the defined aggression modifier, but would revert to 'Normal' aggression after reloading. This bug was present since version 1.6 (Nov 23). Ongoing games will get automatically fixed after this update, so there's no need to re-start to benefit from this fix.

Fixed a bug that was causing the 'Zoom & Shoot' ship kill animation, that can sometimes be displayed when finishing off a ship, to not trigger. Remember that you can skip the animation by pressing a mouse button or the 'Space' or 'Esc' keys. You can also disable the 'Zoom & Shoot' animation entirely in the 'Game Settings.

Fixed a bug after winning a 'Domination victory' and saving the game, when re-loading that won game, the domination, score and science victory progress weren't displayed anymore.

Fixed another bug in the 'Domination victory' that was allowing domination victory to be achieved when a homeworld was not taken but was only in the empire's influence zone. Controlling the homeworld is required for a domination victory.

Fixed a bug in the production overflow when constructing ships or buildings that could display an incorrect number of turns necessary for project completion in the situation where there was flat production being obtained for construction projects.

Fixed a glitch that was causing the default historical graph setting to be 'Tech' and not 'Overall', as it should, when the graph is presented for the first time in the 'Empire Overview' screen.

Fixed a glitch that was causing the Terran terrain waterfall to not flow naturally but presenting the waterfall with a delay (waterfall display lag). Now it flows continuously since opening the Terran colony.

Fixed a glitch that could cause orbital stations' shields' graphics to not update correctly on the next combat turn, after the orbital station automatic rotation.

Fixed another glitch regarding rotation that was causing the ship direction in the ship panel to not update correctly after manual rotation of ships.

Fixed a rare glitch that could cause a fleet with a set destination, but not yet travelling, to not be able to get back to a system immediately. The fleet would display "ETA: 0 turns" and be rendered on top of the system star.

Fixed an issue that was causing the supply range borders to not update immediately after offering or receiving system gifts.

Evolving Empires

Fixed a bug when picking the 'Master Geologist' wealth culture perk, you'd suddenly become able to spawn a technically infinite supply of space monsters by downgrading and re-raising the eco level to 3. Now, the bonus is only offered once per colony eco-3 upgrading.

Fixed a glitch that could cause the monster spawn progress bar to go overboard in the 'Empire Overview' screen.

Compatibility note: Saves from the previous version 1.6.1 should be fully compatible with 1.6.2, so you can proceed with your games normally.

We hope you enjoy the new free 1.6.2 update! Let us know if you find any issues.

Terrains Pack

On top of the free new terrain alternative for each planet biome added by the 1.6.2 update, the new Terrains Pack will offer 2 additional terrains. This new piece of content adds even more variety in colony backgrounds for a more immersive and complete experience.

The Terrains Pack includes 2 additional terrains for each of the 7 different biomes (Terran, Desert, Lava, Acid, Ice, Swamp, and Barren), for a total of 14 completely new and unique 3D terrains!

One of the new terrains of the Terrains Pack (Lava biome):

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34018525/13e10ddb2160482112963fccfe67b9501837a046.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34018525/69c65724867d881b9fe86be2695977ed65073bbe.png)[/url]

Therefore, with the new update (1.6.2) and the Terrains Pack, the game will offer 4 different terrains for each of the different planet biomes, for a total of 28 terrains.

The Terrains Pack will be out later today. So, stay tuned for that!

Cheers!

The Dev Team

Praxis Games