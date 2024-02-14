Version 1.1.104 released as stable

Changes from 1.1.102 to 1.1.104
Gui
- Trying to close a window will first close any opened drop-down. This improves navigating drop-downs with controllers.
Bugfixes
- Fixed crash when placing linked chest in multiplayer with hotkey suggestions enabled. more
- Fixed that migration_applied was always false in the on_configuration_changed event. more
- Fixed that item health bars didn't render correctly at some scales. more
- Fixed a crash when the server has disconnected while setting quickbar slots. more
- Fixed that the delete save confirm could delete the wrong save if a different one was selected while it was showing. more
- Fixed that the custom camera widget wouldn't render entity status icons correctly. more
- Fixed that LuaGameScript::auto_save() wouldn't work if the root saves folder didn't already exist. more
- Fixed that selecting a group in the chat icon selector GUI would occasionally select a random result. more
- Fixed an error when scenario or blueprint library files are read-only on Linux. more
- Fixed several potential deadlocking issues with non-blocking saving. more
- Fixed tank not consuming fuel when turning while braking. more
- Fixed train could not advance from destination full state when a train stop placed from blueprint was built before a rail next to it. more
- Fixed partial item transfer not preserving inventory hand location. more
- Fixed transport belt would keep saying "Disabled by control behavior" after circuit wires were removed.
- Fixed controller relative driving mode steering left and right repeatedly in multiplayer.
- Fixed controller relative driving mode causing jittery movement when driving backwards.
- Fixed a crash when searching in certain icon selector GUIs. more
- Fixed that empty locale would cause things to not show in GUIs. more
- Fixed intro sound being treated as gui effect instead of music. more
- Fixed that LuaFluidBox::get_fluid_system_contents() did not behave correctly when the fluid box was not part of a fluid system.
Debug
- Added show_generated_chunks debug option which shows uncharted yet generated chunks on the map.
