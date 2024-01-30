- Modified the mental point consumption mode, now changing to running mode where 10 MP is consumed per second. After being out of running mode for 3 seconds, it restores 20 MP points per second.
- Using a knife increases MP consumption to 8 points, pistol consumption to 5 points, and shotgun consumption to 10 points.
- The recovery value of cigarettes has been increased to 40 points, alcohol has been increased to 50 points, and mineral water has been increased to 20 points.
- Fixed some bugs with text misalignment.
危城逃生 update for 30 January 2024
Dangerous City Escape 1.11A Patch Description
Patchnotes via Steam Community
