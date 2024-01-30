 Skip to content

危城逃生 update for 30 January 2024

Dangerous City Escape 1.11A Patch Description

Build 13312920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Modified the mental point consumption mode, now changing to running mode where 10 MP is consumed per second. After being out of running mode for 3 seconds, it restores 20 MP points per second.
  2. Using a knife increases MP consumption to 8 points, pistol consumption to 5 points, and shotgun consumption to 10 points.
  3. The recovery value of cigarettes has been increased to 40 points, alcohol has been increased to 50 points, and mineral water has been increased to 20 points.
  4. Fixed some bugs with text misalignment.

