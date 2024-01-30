Release notes - The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark - 2.32.378.9106

Bugfixes:
- Issue with dialogue not being in the correct state after Resetting the game, causing softocks
- Issue using the Click to Start Menu Issue with a controller
- Loading Screen Music only playing for a brief second when exiting a Case
- Various Dialogue Choices and Menu issues
- Case 4: Ticket Booth Translation Issues
- Restarting a Case while Dialogue is on Screen making Dialogue Choices unable to be interacted with
- Item Hotspots overlapping inventory causing the wrong item to be picked up on smaller screens
- Case 6: Cables Hotspot disappearring after picking one up
- Case 6: Save/Load making the Science Bench Hotspot layer over Mcking's hotspot
- Case 4: Save/Load causing McQueen's hotspot to reappear at his previously position
- Hotspot text not layering above items when dragging them
- Case 2: No Door SFX when entering and leaving Nanny Dooley's Room
- Raxa Case: Save/Load makeing Raxa's reflection disappear in the first WWW Screen
- Strange issue with Main Interaction Button if it's not mapped
- Inventory items missing
