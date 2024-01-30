 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark update for 30 January 2024

Release notes - The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark - 2.32.378.9106

Share · View all patches · Build 13312753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bugfixes:

    • Issue with dialogue not being in the correct state after Resetting the game, causing softocks
    • Issue using the Click to Start Menu Issue with a controller
    • Loading Screen Music only playing for a brief second when exiting a Case
    • Various Dialogue Choices and Menu issues
    • Case 4: Ticket Booth Translation Issues
    • Restarting a Case while Dialogue is on Screen making Dialogue Choices unable to be interacted with
    • Item Hotspots overlapping inventory causing the wrong item to be picked up on smaller screens
    • Case 6: Cables Hotspot disappearring after picking one up
    • Case 6: Save/Load making the Science Bench Hotspot layer over Mcking's hotspot
    • Case 4: Save/Load causing McQueen's hotspot to reappear at his previously position
    • Hotspot text not layering above items when dragging them
    • Case 2: No Door SFX when entering and leaving Nanny Dooley's Room
    • Raxa Case: Save/Load makeing Raxa's reflection disappear in the first WWW Screen
    • Strange issue with Main Interaction Button if it's not mapped
    • Inventory items missing

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 13312753
The Darkside Detective : Season 2 Windows Depot Depot 795421
The Darkside Detective : Season 2 OSX Depot Depot 795422
The Darkside Detective : Season 2 Linux Depot Depot 795423
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link