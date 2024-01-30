 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Resonite update for 30 January 2024

2024.1.30.731 - Fix for sessions reverting to worlds in world browser

Share · View all patches · Build 13312611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small build, I'll be working more on the Settings UI systems, but this gets one important bug out of the way - the sessions reverting to a world randomly and few other things.

Compatible with previous build.

Bugfixes:

  • Fix active sessions sometimes reverting back into worlds in the world browser (reported by @shadowpanther, @gawdl3y, @kazu0617, @nytra, @akiram_, @e1ght3, @skywind.kitsune, iamgreaser and @_deltawolf, issue #164)
  • Remove OS Check at startup using System.Runtime.InteropServices.RuntimeInformation which causes crash on Linux (reported by @s3rgal, @scary_guy_255, ljoonal, @scary_guy_255, coolymike, issue #1230)

Debug:

  • Add diagnostics for contact list bugging out (issue #739)
    -- If you notice some contacts randomly appearing offline, please note their name and send the log
    -- Ideally when you notice this has just happened, make sure the Resonite window is focused and press F3 key, which will put a marker in the log

Changed files in this update

Depot 2519832 Depot 2519832
  • Loading history…
Depot 2519833 Depot 2519833
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link