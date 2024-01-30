2024.1.30.731 - Fix for sessions reverting to worlds in world browser

Just a small build, I'll be working more on the Settings UI systems, but this gets one important bug out of the way - the sessions reverting to a world randomly and few other things.

Compatible with previous build.

Bugfixes:

Fix active sessions sometimes reverting back into worlds in the world browser (reported by @shadowpanther, @gawdl3y, @kazu0617, @nytra, @akiram_, @e1ght3, @skywind.kitsune, iamgreaser and @_deltawolf, issue #164)

Remove OS Check at startup using System.Runtime.InteropServices.RuntimeInformation which causes crash on Linux (reported by @s3rgal, @scary_guy_255, ljoonal, @scary_guy_255, coolymike, issue #1230)

Debug: