2024.1.30.731 - Fix for sessions reverting to worlds in world browser

Just a small build, I'll be working more on the Settings UI systems, but this gets one important bug out of the way - the sessions reverting to a world randomly and few other things.
Compatible with previous build.
Bugfixes:
- Fix active sessions sometimes reverting back into worlds in the world browser (reported by @shadowpanther, @gawdl3y, @kazu0617, @nytra, @akiram_, @e1ght3, @skywind.kitsune, iamgreaser and @_deltawolf, issue #164)
- Remove OS Check at startup using System.Runtime.InteropServices.RuntimeInformation which causes crash on Linux (reported by @s3rgal, @scary_guy_255, ljoonal, @scary_guy_255, coolymike, issue #1230)
Debug:
- Add diagnostics for contact list bugging out (issue #739)
-- If you notice some contacts randomly appearing offline, please note their name and send the log
-- Ideally when you notice this has just happened, make sure the Resonite window is focused and press F3 key, which will put a marker in the log
Changed files in this update