Patch 7.6.0 is live!

What’s new:
- Introducing War Machine rarities. Now you can increase the rarity of your War machine using a new resource “Tools”.
- Added the Amulet of tinkering that increases the production of tools.
- New Mercenary. Warrior Anzo is now willing to join your team.
- You can now choose your “Favored war machines” to get more components on them.
- The new variable “Overdrive” has been introduced that increases the chance for your war machines to trigger their ability.
- The new variable “Mechanical fury” has been introduced that increases the attributes of your war machines in the arena.
Changes:
- The engineer menu has been split into 2 menus, Engineer and War machines to handle extra functionalities.
- We added some animations for main battle backgrounds.
- Double reward animation now won't restart when another double reward was received while it was playing.
- Some war machines have been rebalanced.
- New way to unlock war machines using the Arcane conduits.
- New Event “Mass Production” starting on February 11th.
- The guardian evolution will now increase their secondary attributes as well.
Fixes:
- Fixed the issue when max stage animation was not playing.
- Fixed the issue with guild logs sometimes showing server time instead of local time.
- Fixed the issue with the conqueror quest sometimes being unclaimable.
- Fixed the issue with the reward on Arcane crystal break.
- Fixed the issue with special upgrades challenge counter in Battle pass
We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!
Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv
For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/
Changed files in this update