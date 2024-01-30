 Skip to content

Firestone: Online Idle RPG update for 30 January 2024

Patch 7.6.0 is live!

Patch 7.6.0 is live! · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What’s new:

  • Introducing War Machine rarities. Now you can increase the rarity of your War machine using a new resource “Tools”.
  • Added the Amulet of tinkering that increases the production of tools.
  • New Mercenary. Warrior Anzo is now willing to join your team.
  • You can now choose your “Favored war machines” to get more components on them.
  • The new variable “Overdrive” has been introduced that increases the chance for your war machines to trigger their ability.
  • The new variable “Mechanical fury” has been introduced that increases the attributes of your war machines in the arena.

Changes:

  • The engineer menu has been split into 2 menus, Engineer and War machines to handle extra functionalities.
  • We added some animations for main battle backgrounds.
  • Double reward animation now won't restart when another double reward was received while it was playing.
  • Some war machines have been rebalanced.
  • New way to unlock war machines using the Arcane conduits.
  • New Event “Mass Production” starting on February 11th.
  • The guardian evolution will now increase their secondary attributes as well.

Fixes:

  • Fixed the issue when max stage animation was not playing.
  • Fixed the issue with guild logs sometimes showing server time instead of local time.
  • Fixed the issue with the conqueror quest sometimes being unclaimable.
  • Fixed the issue with the reward on Arcane crystal break.
  • Fixed the issue with special upgrades challenge counter in Battle pass

We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!

Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv

For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/

