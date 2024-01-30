For the game to be ready for consoles, it needs to be increasingly visual and intuitive, like a small visual alert at the checkpoint. The save codes have been improved and some of the final boss attacks have been toned down.
The oldest edda update for 30 January 2024
1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1745561 Depot 1745561
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update