The oldest edda update for 30 January 2024

1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13312388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For the game to be ready for consoles, it needs to be increasingly visual and intuitive, like a small visual alert at the checkpoint. The save codes have been improved and some of the final boss attacks have been toned down.

