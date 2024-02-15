Huge update with 9 extra planets, 3 new solar systems, new music genres and more

This update of Rytmos incluces a huge update with 9 extra planets. 3 New solar systems with each a new music genre to explore.

Includes circuit bending, Jamaican Dub music and music inspired by 70's psychedelic funk from Beirut.

Lots of fun new instruments to play on and music to explore.

A lot of people told us the game was too short. We listened and spend a lot of time creating more content, so now you get a significant amount of extra play time.

We hope you like it.