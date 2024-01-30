- Fixed an issue with Save Value not properly reflecting the data source.
- Fixed an issue with the database saving twice (you can remove any Database.json.new files).
- Fixed an issue with "bouncing" on map boundaries.
- Fixed an issue with Gauge UI element not respecting visibility settings.
- Fixed an issue with Movement Paths crashing application.
- Fixed an issue with targeting/untargeting multiple enemies.
- Fixed an issue with sprite layer previews.
- Fixed several issues with the 2D RPG Sample.
RPG Architect update for 30 January 2024
Bug Fixes
