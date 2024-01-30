 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 30 January 2024

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Save Value not properly reflecting the data source.
  • Fixed an issue with the database saving twice (you can remove any Database.json.new files).
  • Fixed an issue with "bouncing" on map boundaries.
  • Fixed an issue with Gauge UI element not respecting visibility settings.
  • Fixed an issue with Movement Paths crashing application.
  • Fixed an issue with targeting/untargeting multiple enemies.
  • Fixed an issue with sprite layer previews.
  • Fixed several issues with the 2D RPG Sample.

Changed files in this update

