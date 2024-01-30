Change to initial settings

 Skip to content

Wordsearch Attack update for 30 January 2024

Changed the initial size of the interface to be "uniform" across screen resolutions rather than "scaled" to the resolution. The previous mechanism resulted in the interface text/controls being smaller on lower resolution screens, although more comparable in overall layout to higher resolution screens. Due to these screens typically being smaller in the first place the interface became harder to use. After the game has started you can (as before) change the size of the interface in the settings screen.

