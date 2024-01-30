 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chronique des Silencieux update for 30 January 2024

Hotfix 3.7.7g

Share · View all patches · Build 13311815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed connection reaction softlocking when instant bubbles option is active
  • Fixed tutorial issues that could lead to a crash
  • Fixed characters that aren't supposed to run, could run if holding the mouse button to move
  • Fixed hint reaction from softlocking

Changed files in this update

Depot 2114301 Depot 2114301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link