- Fixed connection reaction softlocking when instant bubbles option is active
- Fixed tutorial issues that could lead to a crash
- Fixed characters that aren't supposed to run, could run if holding the mouse button to move
- Fixed hint reaction from softlocking
Chronique des Silencieux update for 30 January 2024
Hotfix 3.7.7g
