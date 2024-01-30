1.30 Update Log (Aya's skill reworked, Evo cost reduced, Bugs fixed)

Balance Adjustment

[Evolution Features] Growth Curve Optimization

Enhanced the bonus effects of features at Lv.1 and Lv.2, further strengthening the sense of growth in the early stages for newcomers.

[Quantum Absorb] Reworked

The fusion evolution of Mecha Models Aya and SMD-115 has undergone a redesign to incorporate Belligerence—[Belligerence Absorption]. This modification augments the damage of the Execution Blade by 5% per layer of Belligerence.

[Mecha Enhancement] Cost Reduction

Reduced the evolution cost for individual mechas from 2000 to 1400, ensuring upgrades are more attainable.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where EA saves were unable to obtain the [Spike Core]

Fixed the issue where the Clinic's Eve Jar breaking failed to grant the exclusive core [Eve’s Heart].

Fixed a bug where defeating Tristan wouldn't grant the exclusive core [Western Cowboy Hat].

Fixed a bug in the configuration of the [Alert I].

Fixed a bug where the unique modifier [Silver Dagger] would appear twice.

Fixed a bug where [Block Weapon supply] wasn't available during negotiations with Nico.

Fixed an abnormality with Lee's [Triple Chain Knives] during connection with Eset.

If you encounter any gameplay issues during the game, or have any ideas and suggestions for the following updates, please feel free to join our official Discord to share and discuss. Our mods are ready to assist you on this thrilling adventure and welcome your contributions to make the game better, together.