2024.01.30 Version 0.3.26 update :

【New content】

. Newly added Mammon medium-sized talent [Golden Hand]: When you hit a target, you have a 1% chance to obtain a number of gems equal to 10% of your own attack power, and there is a 1% chance when [Golden Hand] is triggered. Kill it instantly, and you will get gems equivalent to 100% of your own attack power when you kill it instantly (the probability of instant kill is affected by [Judgment], and the boss is immune to this effect)

. Newly added Mammon medium-sized talent [Bite]: When causing damage, Sisi has a 5% chance of biting the target, causing 30% of the damage to the target as holy damage (the probability is affected by [Judgment]);

. Newly added Mammon medium talent [Inviolability]: When our character has a shield, the damage received is reduced by 10%;

. Newly added Mammon's large-scale talent [Squandering Money]: When you hit a target, you will consume gems equal to 99% of your own attack power, and additionally deal 99% of the number of gems consumed as holy damage;

. Newly added Mammon's large-scale talent [Immunity]: All allies have a 20% chance of being immune to all damage received (will not be affected by [Judgment]);

. Newly added Mammon's large-scale talent [Confident]: For every 1% of the health value of the shield you have, the final damage will be increased by 1%;

. The enhancement level of equipment has been added, the material consumption has been reduced, and the enhancement will no longer cause [failure, downgrade], but now the enhancement will only increase the health value and attack power;

. Added the distribution rules of [Warehouse]-[Reward Supply]. Rewards (except gems) will now be distributed according to the highest level of the Demon King's Tower that has been cleared;

. The number of floors of [Demon King’s Tower] has been added, and it can now be climbed to 99999 floors;

.The newly added layers are now open to T30;

【Character adjustment】

Leviathan:

.Improved the effect of Leviathan’s medium-sized talent [Frost Crack]: the number of layers that trigger Frost Crack: 10 >> 7;

. Increased the damage of Leviathan's large talent [Ice Explosion]: causing 2000% attack power of frost damage >> causing 2500% of attack power of frost damage;

*.Improved the effect of Leviathan's large talent [Curse of Winter]: action bar knockback 8% >> action bar knockback 10%;

All roles:

*. Improved the skill bonus effect of all characters to increase type damage, and changed it to a unified type damage bonus of 20%/30%/40%/50%/60%;

*.Fixed the problem of incorrect damage reduction rate of Leviathan [Ice Armor];

【Optimized content】

. Optimized the completion conditions of some tasks, improved task rewards, etc.;

.Optimized some effects, etc.;

=========================What I want to say====================== ===

Hello everyone, after nearly a year of polishing and iteration, today "Idle Devils" is finally launching its official version!

On behalf of all the members of "Idle Devils", I would like to say to all players: Thank you! thank you all! Thank you for your support, your valuable suggestions, and the hard testing of test players, which give us unlimited motivation.

This is the first time our team has made a game of this type, so it is inevitable that there will be many bugs or design flaws. I hope everyone can bear with me! We will also work harder in the future to bring players a better gaming experience.

After the official version of "Idle Devils" is launched, we will update it from time to time and continue to optimize the game experience. Please rest assured!

In addition, we were deeply inspired by "Idle Devils" and carefully polished a brand new idle game of cultivating immortals: "Endless Immortal Journey"! On the basis of maintaining the original core gameplay, the game's world view, settings and other aspects have been comprehensively adjusted, and elements such as the sect system and simulated management have been introduced! We sincerely invite everyone to experience the unusual journey of cultivating immortality through "Endless Immortal Journey", and, in order to let everyone experience it earlier, we will launch a free demo version before the New Year. Welcome to join our QQ group (group number: 537185437) to discuss the journey of cultivating immortality and share your thoughts! Looking forward to spending time with you on your journey of cultivating immortality!

Finally, I wish you all more happiness in the new year, thank you all!