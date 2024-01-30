 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Song Of The Prairie update for 30 January 2024

Song of the Prairie 0.7.54 patch update.

Share · View all patches · Build 13311697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Thank you for your support,This is the new  patch.

1.Optimized a problem that satiety of feed trough may be reset.
2.Optimized the performance of login menu.
3.Fixed a problem that NPC will not be blocked when entering Becky’s Inner Space.
4.Optimized the effect of hiding buildings.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ

Changed files in this update

Depot 1350841 Depot 1350841
  • Loading history…
Depot 1350842 Depot 1350842
  • Loading history…
Depot 2344790 Depot 2344790
  • Loading history…
Depot 2352070 Depot 2352070
  • Loading history…
Depot 2352071 Depot 2352071
  • Loading history…
Depot 2352072 Depot 2352072
  • Loading history…
Depot 2352073 Depot 2352073
  • Loading history…
Depot 2522580 Depot 2522580
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link