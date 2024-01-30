[UPDATE] VERSION 0.68.0

- New events have been added when defeating factions of the Southern Islands.
- Fixed notification about production in campaign mode.
- AI has been significantly improved.
- The SKS rifle has been fixed (the AI's rate of fire has been increased).
- Fixed experience gain for battle.
- Fixed a bug due to which AI in campaign mode could produce aircraft and landing ships without the necessary research.
- Fixed a critical error due to which the AI in the tactical mode of the game could not pick up weapons.
- Fixed the sound of helicopters.
- Fixed the weapon editor in production adaptations (you can install sights and suppressers).
- Fixed the M249 machine gun (it did not work as a small weapon).
- Some faction flags have been fixed.
- Unused vehicles in the squad editor have been removed.
- Fixed some bugs in the tactical game mode.
Changed files in this update