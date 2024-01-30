 Skip to content

Total Conflict: Resistance update for 30 January 2024

[UPDATE] VERSION 0.68.0

  • New events have been added when defeating factions of the Southern Islands.
  • Fixed notification about production in campaign mode.
  • AI has been significantly improved.
  • The SKS rifle has been fixed (the AI's rate of fire has been increased).
  • Fixed experience gain for battle.
  • Fixed a bug due to which AI in campaign mode could produce aircraft and landing ships without the necessary research.
  • Fixed a critical error due to which the AI in the tactical mode of the game could not pick up weapons.
  • Fixed the sound of helicopters.
  • Fixed the weapon editor in production adaptations (you can install sights and suppressers).
  • Fixed the M249 machine gun (it did not work as a small weapon).
  • Some faction flags have been fixed.
  • Unused vehicles in the squad editor have been removed.
  • Fixed some bugs in the tactical game mode.

