【The Night Crow Version Update】Assassin Faction Version Introduction

Greetings, heroes! Time flies, and The Night Crow (Assassin System) has finally arrived. The Assassin, a perpetually mysterious profession, infiltrates everywhere. After this update, a new faction, The Night Crow, will emerge in your small world. Your friends, your teachers, even those who share your sentiments, could all be members of this organization. Players can also join The Night Crow, becoming a hidden assassin, gradually rising to become the head of The Night Crow. Henceforth, when you make enemies, think carefully; your numerous enemies might post bounties to hire assassins to kill you. Similarly, you can also post bounties for your enemies. The martial world is treacherous, so please be cautious, heroes!

At the beginning of The Night Crow version update, there will inevitably be issues with the game. We welcome all heroes to submit problems through the in-game bug button or the Steam comment section to help us discover bugs and improve the game content!

At the same time, we want to apologize here. Due to the Destiny System involving changes and adjustments to all systems, if we rush the modification and redoing, the experience presented to you, heroes, will not be what we desire. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the remaking of the Destiny System, and the next major update is expected to focus on deepening and enriching the operation module! Thank you for your support, heroes!

Here is a detailed introduction to The Night Crow update:

1. The Night Crow - Faction Introduction

After updating the game to the latest version, when a player has three adversaries, it triggers an assassination event, and at the same time, The Night Crow faction is formed.

**- When a player's reputation is "inhuman," the assassin organization will come to recruit the player.

The assassin's identity cannot be recognized through the NPC interface; it can only be known through the Assassin List.

Players can both join a sect and the assassin faction. (Players cannot see this faction in the faction interface before joining The Night Crow faction.)**

The Night Crow faction is pervasive; there are assassins hidden in every region.

- In front of the Black Crow Mountain Cave, there is a Blood Monument. After joining The Night Crow faction, players can interact with it.

How to join The Night Crow faction:

After triggering the assassination event, players will receive a Blood Strip. Using it at a high place at night will summon the Instructor and allow players to join The Night Crow faction.

(There is a chance to purchase the Blood Strip directly from a merchant ship.)

After obtaining the Blood Strip, players can also publish assassinations at the well (without identity restrictions).

After becoming an assassin, players can receive assassination missions at the well, and after completing the mission, they will receive Blood Coins, a special currency for the The Night Crow.

After completing the assassination, players can use the Blood Strip at night to summon the Instructor and receive rewards

The Blood Coins obtained from completing Killing Order can be used to exchange items or upgrade status at the Blood Monument.

2.The Night Crow - Faction Level Introduction

- The Night Crow has five status levels: Assassin Soldier, Captain of Assassin, Major of Assassin, Colonel of Assassin, and General of Assassin.

The middle three levels can be directly promoted through the Blood Monument.

After becoming a Major of Assassin, players can exchange the Assassin List with Blood Coins.

The Assassin List can view specific information about organization members below the Colonel of Assassin level.

(Cannot view information about Colonel of Assassin and General of Assassin.)

When a player is at the Colonel of Assassin or General of Assassin level, they can issue a death notice to any character in the action interface.

When a player is at the General of Assassin level, they can issue Killing Order and No-Survivors Order in the action interface.

**- Killing Order: Adds the target to the assassination list.

No-Survivors Order: Adds everyone in the target sect to the assassination list (excluding NPCs with assassin identities in the sect).**

At the same time, there can only be one General of Assassin. Only by killing the previous General of Assassin can one become the new General of Assassin.

It is said that becoming a General of Assassin will reveal some secret information, perhaps enabling the discovery of treasure left behind by the previous General of Assassin and secret Inner Kungfu (after activation, an Ambush button will be added to the stealth page).

However, the actions of a General of Assassin are extremely secretive and can only be discerned through inference.

3.The Night Crow - New Status and Item Introduction

- Death Notice: When a death notice is issued by The Night Crow, the person is easy to attacks from those with bad reputations, leading to a continuous decrease in their mood. Killing someone with a death notice rewards Blood Coins and Killing Qi.

**Killing Qi: People around you will fear you. When facing cowardly people, Verbal Duel increase by 20%.

Obtained after killing assassination targets. Obtained after killing someone with a death notice.**

Dying: Increases by 1 layer each day, up to a maximum of 4 layers, causing severe hidden ailments when increased. From the second layer to the fourth layer, it accumulates 180 severe hidden ailments. Can be obtained after using the Three-day Dying Powder.

Weakness: Reduces movement speed and increases damage received by 100%. Can be obtained after using the Weakness Powder.

Acupoint-blocking: Can be obtained after using the Acupoint-blocking Pill.

For players: Randomly disables 1 normal acupoint per layer.

For NPCs: If the layer is greater than or equal to 3, disables 1 random inner Kungfu; if the layer is greater than or equal to 6, disables 2 random inner Kungfu; if the layer is greater than or equal to 9, disables 3 random inner Kungfu; if the layer is greater than or equal to 12, disables 4 random inner Kungfu; if the layer is greater than or equal to 15, disables all inner Kungfu.

(After being cleared, the disabled inner Kungfu need to be reactivated based on the remaining layers.)

Killing Qi Pill: Permanently converts Killing Qi into a random martial attack. When used, there is a chance of causing a「Hysteria」

4.The Night Crow - New Event Introduction

**

Assassin Interception Event:**

When a player has three adversaries, there is a chance of triggering the Assassin Interception event. After killing the assassin, players will receive a Blood Strip, and The Night Crow faction will be generated in the small world.

2. Recruitment Event:

When a player's reputation is "inhuman," the assassin organization will come to recruit the player.

3. Assassination of the General of Assassin:

When a player is at the General of Assassin level, there is a chance that NPCs at the Colonel of Assassin level will lead a team to assassinate the player at night and seize the position of General of Assassin.



These are introductions to the content of The Night Crow (Assassin Faction) in this version. The martial world is perilous, and assassins are everywhere. Perhaps one of the people around you is a member. Will you choose to join the organization and weather the storm or choose to stand alone and avoid the storm? But can you really escape?



As always, if heroes encounter any problems while playing the new content or have any better suggestions, you can use the in-game bug submission link, Steam forum, or the comment section of this post to let us know!



Farewell for now, heroes!