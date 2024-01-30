VR HOT 0.9.9.

Hi friends,

first of all, thanks to the users of our Beta channel for testing and providing valuable feedback on the forums and on Discord!

So, what’s new?

We were already proud of our self-programmed cloth system, but it had its flaws. The clipping issues, in particular, were something we couldn’t completely eliminate with the existing system. However, we've rebuilt the cloth system from scratch, and we believe it’s a significant leap forward.

With „Auto-fit“ you'll experience almost no clipping, and the clothes will load faster. We've also applied different thickness to the pieces - e.g. knitted garments will be thicker than a pantyhose. Additionally, undress commands for individual clothing pieces have been implemented, addressing a feature many of you have requested.

Disclaimer: Erected Nipples will stay a problem!

Moving on to another intricate body feature – hair. For our female characters, we've implemented a Body Hair simulation, covering pubic hair, eyebrows, eyelashes, and vellus hair – the barely visible, tiny, fluffy stuff.

The Hottie now better understands the distinction between commands and conversation, thanks to a fuzzy matching system we've integrated to minimize misunderstandings.

For the toy users: VR HOT now works seamlessly with Intiface from buttplug.io

But there’s more!

For users of the additional software 'Virtual Desktop', we have added a Green Screen Room. This allows for a Basic Passthrough Mode. It has been tested and approved for Quest 2, 3, and Pro. Beta users are telling us that it also works with the Pico 4!

We've also added a pantyhose for the fans, introduced seven additional hairstyles, included four more skins, and implemented new sliders for skin specular effects, genitals, glutes, legs, along with improvements to the softbody sim, hair shader, wrinkle system, skin rendering, and face expressions…

Phew.

Oh, and nearly forgot – bug fixes! Check them out in the full list below. Especially the fixed AMD GPU driver issues might be interesting.

Take care

VR HOT

Full list:

New:

simulated Body Hair (Pubic Hair, Eyebrows, Lashes, Vellus Hair)

Cloth System 2.0 with „auto-fit“

Cloth Thickness

Individual undressing of Clothing Pieces

fuzzy AI for improved conversations

Basic Passthrough Mode: Green Screen Room for users of Virtual Desktop (additional software)

7 Hair Styles

4 Skins

Pantyhose

Sliders for Glutes

Sliders for Legs

Sliders for Genitals

Slider for Skin Specular Effect

Checkbox in Desktop Mode: „Always track Controllers!“ for rare controller / headset combinations which don't work properly with OpenXR yet

Improvements:

Support for buttplug.io Intiface

Softbody Simulation

Hair Shader

Facial Expressions

Skin Rendering

Wrinkles

Hair keeps Volume better if Hottie stands

Warning if no OpenXR Provider is set

Bug Fixes:

Problem with current AMD GPU Driver

male Hottie walking too slowly

facial Expressions male Hottie, mouth too wide open

Left-Hand Mode: Mic Button n both Controllers

Eye Lighting off on new Eyes in „Room with a View“

Crash in „Insane“ Quality Level after some Time

Smooth Locomotion Frame Rate synced with General Frame Rate

Mic threshold not working correctly

Interaction Menu not fitting on Screen in Full HD

Known Issues:

Menus covering stuff (hands, etc.) (with upscaling)

Some wider Clothing Pieces might look different than before on certain Body Types

Nipples clipping

As always, we appreciate your feedback and encourage you to share your thoughts in our Steam forums or on Discord. Enjoy the game!